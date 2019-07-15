Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan And More Ex-WWE Stars Set For RAW Next Week

We’re getting a blast from the past next Monday night on Raw.

During last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE aired a commercial hyping the July 22 episode of Raw as “the biggest reunion in WWE history.” It is officially titled “Raw Reunion.”

The commercial displays clips of a number of former WWE Superstars, with their names displayed as well. Those shown are:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Shawn Michaels

Razor Ramon

Diesel

Kurt Angle

Sgt. Slaughter

Christian

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

Eric Bischoff

The Boogeyman

Jimmy Hart

The Hurricane

Santino Marella

Jerry “The King” Lawler

D-Von Dudley

Clips of Booker T and X-Pac were also shown, but their names weren’t shown.

“Raw Reunion” takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Current WWE Superstars will still appear on Raw, as Seth Rollins, The New Day, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch were shown in the commercial.