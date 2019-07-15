Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan And More Ex-WWE Stars Set For RAW Next Week

We’re getting a blast from the past next Monday night on Raw.
During last night’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE aired a commercial hyping the July 22 episode of Raw as “the biggest reunion in WWE history.” It is officially titled “Raw Reunion.”
The commercial displays clips of a number of former WWE Superstars, with their names displayed as well. Those shown are:
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
Hulk Hogan
Ric Flair
Shawn Michaels
Razor Ramon
Diesel
Kurt Angle
Sgt. Slaughter
Christian
“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase
Eric Bischoff
The Boogeyman
Jimmy Hart
The Hurricane
Santino Marella
Jerry “The King” Lawler
D-Von Dudley
Clips of Booker T and X-Pac were also shown, but their names weren’t shown.
“Raw Reunion” takes place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Current WWE Superstars will still appear on Raw, as Seth Rollins, The New Day, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch were shown in the commercial.