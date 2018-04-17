Steve Austin On Not Liking Braun Strowman Picking A Kid As Partner At WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin expressed his thoughts on Braun Strowman and a kid that was picked out of the crowd defeating Cesaro and Sheamus to win the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 34 during a recent episode of The Steve Austin Show (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc). Here is what he had to say:

“Braun Strowman is over like rover, a lot of potential, a lot of momentum, a lot of great storylines for him,” said Austin. “But the fact that he goes out there in the crowd and picks some kid, it’s almost like a disservice to Cesaro and Sheamus who’ve been working their a**es off. Two physical specimens, have really gotten some chemistry together as a team. Not to be taken lightly. Braun’s a big guy, but you know, Cesaro’s one of the strongest guys in the locker room. Sheamus is a brute.

“They can’t monetize this person who was picked from the crowd. And, I don’t know, I wasn’t really down with it, and that’s with respect to a d**n good tag team like The Bar. And then Strowman picks someone [from the crowd], I just, man you’re walking a fine line with him, because you have this brute force killer who’s legitimately one of the biggest, strongest men in the world. It didn’t do much for me.”

