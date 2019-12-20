Steve Austin Praises Rising WWE Superstar, Update On AEW/NXT Viewership

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided some more information regarding this week’s AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT quarter hours. Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor, which opened NXT, drew the strongest number of the night with 977,000 viewers vs. the 689,000 viewers for Lucha Brothers vs. Kenny Omega and Adam Page on AEW. The only quarter hour that AEW won was Chris Jericho vs. Jungleboy with 780,000 viewers up against Io Shirai vs. Santana Garrett and Pete Dunne vs. Travis Banks which drew 732,000 viewers. Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley drew 725,000 viewers against AEW and then added an additional 145,000 viewers for the overrun.

– In an interview with SI.com, Steve Austin gave praise to Andrade:

“Right now, the people that are on top are the people that should be on top,” Austin said. “But I called this two years ago watching his match when he did the favors for somebody that night, and I said, ‘Man, this Andrade kid is going to be a player one of these days.’ I think he’s proving that.”

“He still has a ways to go, but it’s just tweaking that character,” Austin said of Andrade. “The kid’s a hell of a damn worker.”