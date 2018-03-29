Steve Austin Reflects On WrestleMania Anniversary, Triple H Hypes NXT Takeover: New Orleans

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter hyping NXT Takeover: New Orleans that takes place next Saturday and is headlined by Andrade Almas vs. Aleister Black for the NXT Title.

– WWE has released this video of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reflecting on winning the WWE Title from Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14 in 1998. You can watch it here:

