Steve Austin Reflects On WrestleMania Anniversary, Triple H Hypes NXT Takeover: New Orleans

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter hyping NXT Takeover: New Orleans that takes place next Saturday and is headlined by Andrade Almas vs. Aleister Black for the NXT Title.

"A whole new level, stacked, unbelievable, we're ready…"

Just some of the things said after last night's episode of @WWENXT. Only 9 days from #NXTTakeOver, see what everyone has been talking about. Watch any time ONLY on @WWENetwork. Sign up today & get the first 30 days free. pic.twitter.com/AWFa0wq88S — Triple H (@TripleH) March 29, 2018

– WWE has released this video of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin reflecting on winning the WWE Title from Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14 in 1998. You can watch it here: