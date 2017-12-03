Steve Austin Reveals What He Used To Say During His Entrance

One of the signatures of the entrance of WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was usually him talking as he walked down the ramp. Austin revealed on a recent episode of the Steve Austin Show Podcast what he used say as he walked down the ramp.

Here is what Austin said on the podcast:

“It was never gibberish. Man, I was talking s**t the whole way down. ‘Yeah, that’s right motherf**ker!’ It was just a constant stream of F-bombs. ‘Yeah, that’s right motherf**ker. I’m about to tear this motherf**ker’s ass!’ It was just that. It was sentences. And like I said earlier in the podcast how Ric Flair just believed and was living that character, hey man when I was in that world, and I was in and the zone, that wasn’t no psych job. I wasn’t trying to psych myself up. That was ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin walked to that ring with that bad motherf**ker walk, because he was sending a message to the other guy in that ring. ‘I’m fixing to whip your f**kin ass!’”