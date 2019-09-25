Steve Austin Says He Can Do One Last Match

Podcast One sent out the following press release:

Steve Austin Says You May See Another Match Out of Him:

LOS ANGELES (September 25, 2019) – On Tuesday’s episode of Steve Austin’s self-titled PodcastOne show, The Steve Austin Show, he reflects on his final match during his professional wrestling career, which was a match against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in Seattle in 2003. Austin shares his thoughts, as he details a blow-by-blow recount of the in-ring action. Plus, the nostalgia opens a discussion about the possibility of him returning to the ring for one last match…which sounds promising. Below is an excerpt from the episode, available now on Apple Podcasts and PodcastOne.

On One Last Match:

Austin: “For the last couple of weeks, down there at the RAW reunion in Tampa, down there at the Madison Square Garden show at Monday Night RAW – people always ask me, ‘Hey man, you’re still in really good shape. You got one more match left in you?’ And I tell them, ‘Man.’ I say, ‘You know, it’s a tough thing to think about.’ Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured. Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries, I had… where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord – I’m in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they use to. So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes.”