Steve Austin Says The Rock’s WWE WrestleMania 32 Segment Was Lame

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Interviews Under the Influence show, Steve Austin was asked about that lamest thing he’s ever seen The Rock do. Austin would reveal that The Rock’s appearance at WrestleMania 32 would fall under that category.

“I gotta call him out on this one.” Austin explains, “His segment had lasted for about 30 minutes and you could feel the energy just drain out of 100,000 people.”

Here are highlights from that WrestleMania segment, in case you need to be reminded of it: