Steve Austin Update, Weak WWE Ticket Sales, Tenille Dashwood Returning

– Steve Austin announced the following:
Steve Austin Show returns on June 18 with my conversation with @AEWrestling President/CEO Tony Khan. We talk #AEWDoN and all things Pro Wrestling. @podcastone iTunes pic.twitter.com/llBfyRrgml
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 14, 2019
– With just over a week away, there are a large amount of seats still available (the ones in blue) for the WWE Stomping Grounds PPV.
– After taking a hiatus from wrestling, Tenille Dashwood announced that she is taking bookings again:
No words can express how much I’ve missed wrestling and how excited I am to be back in that ring!
I’m officially returning to action late July.
For bookings please contact my new booking manager through: booktenille@gmail.com
Thank you for the constant love and support! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VdT0AsvUbx
— TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) June 14, 2019