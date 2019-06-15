Steve Austin Update, Weak WWE Ticket Sales, Tenille Dashwood Returning

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Steve Austin announced the following:

– With just over a week away, there are a large amount of seats still available (the ones in blue) for the WWE Stomping Grounds PPV.

– After taking a hiatus from wrestling, Tenille Dashwood announced that she is taking bookings again:

