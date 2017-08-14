Steve Austin With Rapper (Photo), WWE On The Rock Winning Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

– WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was recently snapped with rapper Post Malone. The former WWE Champion is filming season five of his Broken Skull Challenge show, which will air on CMT later this year.

– WWE issued the following:

“It’s been quite the week for The Rock.

Following an update to his iconic Brahma Bull tattoo just days prior, The Great One was announced as the winner of Choice Fantasy Movie Actor at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. The Rock received the award for his performance as Maui in the Disney animated film “Moana.”

WWE.com congratulates The Rock on this incredible accomplishment.”