Steve Austin’s Reaction To Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman Finish At WWE No Mercy

During an interview with Baby Huey & Bimbo Jimbo on 107.7 The Bone, Steve Austin commented on Brock Lesnar defeating Braun Strowman with just one F5 at No Mercy but admitted that he hadn’t seen the match yet:

“In hearing that I was surprised in that finish as well. Both guys I consider friends, but they have built Braun to be The Monster Among Men, and to me maybe you got to have something, a couple of F-5s or something to put a chink in the armor before the F-5 to keep Braun Strowman, The Monster Among Men down for a three count. I have not seen the match, but from what you guys are telling me I would probably would tend to agree.”

Austin also commented on the crowd reactions to John Cena and Roman Reigns:

“I think it’s just the way those people take those characters. I think heels and faces are still heels and faces…Here’s the thing everybody loves and respects John Cena whether they are hating on him or loving him. That guy has had an unbelievable career. Roman because I think people think that he was shoved down there throat for so long have a tendency to want to boo him. He’s got a ways to go he’s still learning and developing, but Cena you look at the career that guy’s had, it’s been flat out amazing. People appreciate and respect that guy I don’t care what they say.”​