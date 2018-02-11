Steve Corino To Appear On Dory Funk Jr’s !BANG! TV Show

The following was sent to us:

WWE / NXT Trainer & Hard Core Legend, Steve Corino (Former NWA World Champion) Comes to !BANG! TV in March of 2018 – Coach Dory Funk Jr. (former NWA World Champion) & Steve Corino will share Hard Core & Championship Wrestling Style Training. Learn from the best, Dory Funk & Steve Corino. More information at www.dory-funk.com or call 352-895-4658. Please Like, Share & Subscribe



