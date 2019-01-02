Sting, Eric Bischoff, DDP, Goldberg and More React To “Mean” Gene Okerlund’s Death

“Mean” Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in wrestling history, has died at the age of 76.

Okerlund’s ability to handle the mic and help elevate talent through his interviews stands alone in pro wrestling lore. Okerlund worked for the American Wrestling Association for 14 years before joining Vince McMahon’s World Wrestling Federation in 1984. He remained with the company until 1993 when he left for World Championship Wrestling.

From Hulk Hogan to Randy Savage to Sting, “Mean” Gene’s interviews will forever be part of the legacy of so many wrestlers.

The wrestling world took to social media to pay tribute to “Mean” Gene.

I’m very sorry to hear that Gene has passed away. He was a good man and one of the greatest of all time. You will be missed my friend. pic.twitter.com/POLwK2bJ9b — Sting (@Sting) January 2, 2019

I am so sadden by loss of my very close friend @TheGeneOkerlund You brother were one of the truly GREAT ONES. You will be miss more than you know! I Love you Man! RIP Geno💎 @RealDDP DDP pic.twitter.com/gAmZCkYNrF — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) January 2, 2019

Very sad day as I hear of the passing of another legend. Lots of fond memories with old Mean Gene and the Goldberg family ….. you will be missed my friend. 🙏🏻 @TheGeneOkerlund — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 2, 2019

RIP MEAN GENE pic.twitter.com/y38g1VtN6z — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 2, 2019

I remember the first time I met Gene. Gene: “Spud – I was walking around the offices of Titan Towers in Stamford CT. Do you know who was talking about you?” Me: “OMG – Who Gene?” Gene: “Absolutely f’n NOBODY!” God bless you sir #RIPMeanGene — Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) January 2, 2019

RIP to an absolute legend of our industry, @TheGeneOkerlund. "Mean Gene" was incredible in many roles, as he wore many hats throughout his iconic career in pro wrestling. My thoughts are with his family & friends today. https://t.co/qB9FHJFx63 — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 2, 2019

When I was younger and just starting out in wrestling all the guys at the wrestling gym went by 2 rules to pick a name.. 1) You had to be able to imagine Vince McMahon saying the name on commentary 2) You had to be able to hear Mene Gene saying it with a question#RIPMeanGene — 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) January 2, 2019