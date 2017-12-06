Sting On Not Having Neck Surgery, Which Younger Talent He Would Like To Wrestle, More

WWE Hall of Famer Sting took part in a Q&A session while attending Wales Comic Con in Wrexham this past weekend. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On holding off on neck surgery:

“I have never said ‘one more match’ ever. I’d like to have one more match, I’d like to have that Undertaker match. The only reason I held off on the surgery is because I had guys like Stone Cold saying don’t do it. I don’t have any side effects? I can still work out and it doesn’t bother me, I don’t get a sore neck from sleeping or anything so why would I get surgery? If you don’t need it, don’t do it.”



On which younger talent he would like to wrestle:

“Bray Wyatt, I like him. I know he’s not young but he has character, it’s kinda old school and I like that.”



On plans after his WWE Title match with Seth Rollins:

“I don’t know, I don’t think they really had any plans to be honest. I had my plans, I wanted that match with Taker and would have done my best to make it happen.”



