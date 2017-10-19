Sting On Undertaker’s Reaction About A Match With Him, His Relationship With Vince McMahon, WCW

While in Dubai promoting WWE 2K18, Sting spoke to Al Arabiya English about The Undertaker’s reaction to a match, his relationship with Vince McMahon over the years, WWE using WCW pay-per-view names and more.

If his relationship with Vince McMahon is better now than in the past:

“Absolutely. In the early years I always felt that he wanted me to undermine WCW as the number one reason. The number two reason was to have me on his roster. I didn’t want it to be that way. Maybe I was wrong. Then in later years, when I made a phone call and said, hey have you turned the page? The rest is history. He’s just treated me fantastic, every step of the way. Really, everybody has.”

WWE using WCW PPVs names more frequently now:

“Yeah it’s funny too. I don’t think I’ve ever heard the word ‘reconciled’ used, but that’s a good word. When you said ‘reconciled’ I instantly thought of the match I had with HHH at Levi Stadium at WrestleMania in California with the NWO and D-Generation X. Everybody in the ring at the same time, on the same night—that’s something that no one in the world ever believed could happen and it happened. In a sense it was almost a reconciliation that happened that night.”

Conversation he had with The Undertaker about a potential match:

“We’ve had a brief conversation, and I just told him, I said, ‘Man, I just always wanted to have that match.’ It wasn’t necessarily reciprocated so I’m not sure where he stands or if he had any interest at all, to be quite honest. But I did. I don’t mind saying.”