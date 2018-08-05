Sting Reflects On Meeting Hulk Hogan Without Knowing About His Star Power

WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently spoke with longtime WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia on her podcast, Chasing Glory, where he spoke about various topics. Here are the highlights.

Growing up with his dysfunctional family:

“My mom tried to get us to go to church on Sundays and my Dad didn’t want to have anything to do with it and we didn’t want to go to church. We wanted to go to the lake, we wanted to go to the beach, we didn’t want to live by a set of rules, so we thought. We kind of rebelled against the whole church thing and it was just a few pocket of times that I can remember being in Sunday school as a kid with my brother and my sister was really small, Mark was probably an infant at the time. We just rebelled against it. We turned into young adults and got through high school and part way through junior colleges and big universities, but no one ever got any degree or anything like that. We all loved each other, we were all very close, but very dysfunctional. It’s like you couldn’t be around each other for very long.”



Meeting Hulk Hogan without knowing about his star power:

“When I grew up, where I grew up in Southern California, we did not have pro wrestling on TV. I didn’t know what it was. I ended up in my early young adult years co-owning a Gold’s Gym in San Fernando Valley with a guy named Ed Connors who was the treasurer of Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach. I managed the gym and I ended up being partners with him and this big big dude with blonde hair would come in and work out and the gym would freak out and say, “Oh my gosh, don’t you know who that is? It’s the guy from the Rocky movie! That’s Hulk Hogan!” I go, “Okay, I know the Rocky movie and I know that guy, but I don’t know who Hulk Hogan is!”



Confessing his infidelity to his wife and finding God in the process:

“I confessed everything to my ex-wife. I was honest and truthful. It was horrendous, it was one of the worst moments of my life watching her life blood just come out of her almost, it was just horrendous. God at that point, I said, “Okay, I have given God lip service,” I literally said this prayer, “I’ve given you lip service, oh Lord.” And I had, nothing was real to me. It was like, wave your magic wand and fix everything. He doesn’t care about working with people like that, not from the outside in, but from the inside out. First he wanted my heart, and he never had my heart because it was only lip service until finally August of 1998 when I realized there’s no amount of money, no amount of power, no drug, no woman, no man, no doctor, nothing, nothing is going to fix this horrendous deep dark despair and I have messed lives up everywhere and I cannot fix this on my own. I need some supernatural and I said, “God, I surrender my life to you. Jesus Christ come and live inside my heart.” So that’s what happened to me in August of 1998 when I was at the very peak of my career. Muscle relaxers, pain relievers, alcohol, women, a lifestyle, even language that comes out of my mouth, everything changed radically overnight, and I was watching friends die from this kind of lifestyle over the years.”