In an interview with Al Arabiya to promote WWE 2K18, Sting recalled a conversation he had with The Undertaker about a potential match:

“We’ve had a brief conversation, and I just told him, I said, man, I just always wanted to have that match. It wasn’t necessarily reciprocated so I’m not sure where he stands or if he had any interest at all, to be quite honest. But I did. I don’t mind saying.”