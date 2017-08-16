Sting Talks About Working With Ric Flair, His Final Match, Seth Rollins (Video)

WWE Hall of Famer Sting spoke with NBC Elmira on a number of wrestling topics. Here are the highlights:

On working with Ric Flair:

“Ric was an established, huge, national – probably international at that time – name and I was just a young kid, a ‘curtain jerker’ kind of wrestler. He had an opponent that got injured and the promoter – Dusty Rhodes, who was promoting and wrestling at the time – said, ‘We got to find somebody for Ric’ and so he put the kid, Sting, in there with Ric Flair at the very first Clash of the Champions.”

On wrestling his final match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015:

“I cannot complain. The bottom line is the last match I had, yes, I got injured and it was a bad injury. But I went out wrestling one of the best, Seth Rollins, and it was for the WWE World Title. I mean, what a way to go out. A world title match, I cannot complain, I have no complaints. I did everything I could possibly do in this business it seems, so I’m satisfied.”