Sting’s Schedule At WrestleCon Changed

Prime Time Appearances has announced that due to his WWE commitments, WWE Hall of Famer Sting’s schedule at WrestleCon has now been changed and that on Friday, April 6th from 9:30am-12:30pm, Sting will be appearing in his nWo Wolfpac red face paint.

On Saturday, April 7th, from 10am-1pm, Sting will be appearing in his Crow face paint.