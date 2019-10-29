Stipulation Added To Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes At AEW Full Gear

AEW announced the following:

AEW Brings in Three Judges for the World Championship Title Match at “FULL GEAR” PPV Event on Saturday, Nov. 9

— Panel of Esteemed Judges Could Decide Fate of Chris Jericho vs. Cody at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore —

BALTIMORE, (October 29, 2019) – AEW today announced a new tiebreaker stipulation for its World Championship title match featuring defending champion Chris Jericho taking on “The American Nightmare” Cody at the FULL GEAR pay-per-view event in Baltimore on Saturday, Nov. 9.

In the event there is no winner at the end of the 60-minute time limit, a panel of three esteemed judges, who will be seated at ringside, must vote for a winner. In the event there is not a unanimous choice, the majority decision will be the winner. This will ensure that a draw will not be the outcome of this World Championship title match.

Chris Jericho was crowned the inaugural AEW World Champion by defeating Hangman Adam Page in a brutal, bloody match at ALL OUT in August. Since then, Jericho has formed the nefarious “Inner Circle” with Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz to counter Cody and The Elite. At the AEW Dynamite show in Pittsburgh last week, a vicious brawl between the two powerhouse factions erupted when Cody punched through a glass door of a suite to get to the Inner Circle, which spun into an all-out melee on the crowded concourse at Petersen Events Center. The three judges will also ensure that the blatant assists Jericho has received thus far from The Inner Circle will not be tolerated during the title bout.

Cody’s road to the Championship bout included wins against Dustin Rhodes at DOUBLE OR NOTHING and Shawn Spears at ALL OUT. Other feature matches at FULL GEAR include Jon Moxley battling Kenny Omega, PAC vs. Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks taking on Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz.

FULL GEAR will be live on PPV on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and is available for purchase via iN DEMAND cable operators, DirecTV, DISH Network and B/R Live. International fans can purchase the event at ITV Box Office and FITE.TV.