Stipulation Added To Title Match At WWE Clash Of Champions PPV

WWE has added a stipulation to the SmackDown Women’s Champion Match between champion Charlotte Flair and Natalya at the Clash Of Champions PPV. It will now feature lumberjacks.



The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event. Here is the updated card:



— WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Jinder Mahal



— WWE United States Title Triple Threat Match: Baron Corbin © vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler



— WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Lumberjack Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Natalya



— WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Three Way Match: The Usos © vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The New Day



— Tag Team Match: Randy Orton & TBA vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn