Stipulation Added To Women’s Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Published On 05/15/2017 | News
RAW General Manager Kurt Angle has announced that Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules will now be a “Kendo Stick on a Pole” match.
Below is the updated card for the June 4th Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore:
Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
The title can change hands on a count out.
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville