Stipulation Added To WWE Cruiserweight Title Match At Extreme Rules
EXCLUSIVE: @AustinAries will meet @WWENeville in a #SubmissionMatch at #ExtremeRules, and the #KingOfTheCruiserweights has some thoughts… pic.twitter.com/Bry6k6h7xj
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2017
In the video above, Mike Rome informs WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville that his title defense against Austin Aries at WWE Extreme Rules on June 4th will now be a Submission Match. Neville cuts a promo and says he doesn’t care what kind of match Aries gets.
Below is the updated Extreme Rules card going into tonight’s RAW:
Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
The title can change hands on a disqualification.
Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title
Austin Aries vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys