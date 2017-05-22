Stipulation Added To WWE Cruiserweight Title Match At Extreme Rules

In the video above, Mike Rome informs WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville that his title defense against Austin Aries at WWE Extreme Rules on June 4th will now be a Submission Match. Neville cuts a promo and says he doesn’t care what kind of match Aries gets.

Below is the updated Extreme Rules card going into tonight’s RAW:

Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

The title can change hands on a disqualification.

Submission Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Austin Aries vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys