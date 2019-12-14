Stipulation Added To WWE TLC PPV Match

WWE announced that the New Day vs. Revival match for the Smackdown tag team titles at the WWE TLC PPV will now be a ladder match:

Awwwwwwww WWE Universe! Don’t you dare be sour! Clap for your world-famous seven-time champs and feel the power! Because The New Day will attempt to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Revival in a Ladder Match at WWE TLC!

On the Nov. 29 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Kofi Kingston & Big E decided to celebrate Thanksgiving weekend by issuing an open challenge for their SmackDown Tag Team Championship. After Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro came up short and no clear challengers were in line, it was determined that the tandems of Shorty G & Mustafa Ali, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and The Revival would battle in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match on SmackDown for the opportunity to face New Day for the titles at TLC.

Out of the unpredictable showdown emerged the victorious Revival. And WWE.com has since learned that the two teams will go head-to-head in a Ladder Match. Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are no strangers to the gold or The New Day, but can they overcome the Power of Positivity in a career-altering battle of the rungs?

Find out on when the final pay-per-view of 2019 reaches new heights. Don’t miss WWE TLC, streaming live Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network.