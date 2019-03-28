Stipulations Expected To Be Added To WWE WrestleMania 35 Main Event

Asuka’s road to WrestleMania 35 took a massive detour last Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE.

In an impromptu match, Charlotte Flair beat “The Empress of Tomorrow” to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Flair won by forcing Asuka to submit to the Figure-Eight Leglock.

The main event of WrestleMania is still officially a Raw Women’s Championship Match. WWE.com, however, teases in their preview of the match that Flair’s win will lead to stipulations being added.

“In a shocking turn of events, Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka on the March 26 edition of SmackDown LIVE to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The Queen’s surprising victory seemingly changed the complexion of WrestleMania and left the WWE Universe wondering what effect this would have on the Raw Women’s Championship Match.”

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the match could have a “Winner Take All” or “All On The Line” stipulation added to it. He’s heard both taglines from people in WWE.

The basic idea would be if anyone pins another champion, they would become champion. If Lynch pinned either Rousey or Charlotte, she would become that brand’s champion. If Charlotte or Rousey pinned one another, they would become a dual champion.

Meltzer believes the most likely result is Lynch winning either the Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship since he was told that WWE officials want two separate champions. Who Lynch beats would then come down to whether this will be Rousey’s last match with WWE for now.

“If Rousey finishes at Mania, the date that was the plan as her tentative final date for the last few months, then the scenario that makes the most sense would be Lynch over Rousey,” Meltzer wrote.

“If Rousey is staying longer, then Lynch can beat Flair and they could do Lynch vs. Rousey later, since it only makes sense for Rousey to lose once, in her final match for now, and for Lynch to be the one who beats her.”