Stokely Hathaway Debuts In NXT With A New Name (Photos)

Say goodbye to Stokely Hathaway, but say hello to Court Moore.

After arriving at the WWE Performance Center last week, the renowned manager made his WWE NXT debut at Friday night’s live event in Tampa, Florida representing the massive Babatunde Aiyegbusi.

A familiar face now going by Court Moore is managing Babatunde tonight.@StokelyHathaway pic.twitter.com/FyAIhAmoXm — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) March 22, 2019

Aiyegbusi easily beat Nick Comoroto, a newcomer from the Northeast independent wrestling scene who joined the WWE Performance Center last month.

Although Moore is a trained wrestler, he is best known for his work as a manager on the independent circuit dating back to 2014. The outspoken manager has represented wrestlers in several promotions throughout the United States, including Ring of Honor, EVOLVE Wrestling, Major League Wrestling and the New England-based Beyond Wrestling. With his immediate debut, he’s definitely one to watch in NXT.