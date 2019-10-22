Storyline Update On Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

WWE announced the following:

As first reported by The New York Post, a confrontation between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury took the rivalry to a whole other level.

In preparation for his in-ring debut at WWE Crown Jewel, Fury has been deep in training at the WWE Performance Center looking to perfect his new craft. In the middle of today’s training session, Braun Strowman dished out a rude lesson of his own and blindsided The Gypsy King with a vicious hit.

The attack left the lineal heavyweight champion clearly hobbled and fuming over the surprise assault by The Monster Among Men.

Will Fury be fully healed for WWE Crown Jewel or will the attack tip the scales in the direction of the mighty Strowman?

Stay tuned to WWE digital platforms as the story continues to develop.