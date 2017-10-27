Strangest In-Ring Things On “Ask The WWE PC” (Video), Kairi Sane Thanks Fans, More

– Above is the latest episode of “Ask The WWE Performance Center” with WWE NXT Superstars talking about the strangest things that have happened to them in the ring. The video features Fabian Aichner, Rhea Ripley, Brennan Williams, Reina Gonzalez, No Way Jose, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Johnny Gargano, Chad Lail, Donovan Dijak and Abbey Laith.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler will be hosting a Halloween costume party on Saturday night at his King Lawler’s Hall of Fame Bar & Grille on Beale Street in Memphis. Luke Gallows will be hosting a Halloween cookout at his Painted Gypsy Tattoo studio in Conyers, Georgia Saturday night as well.

– Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane seems to be enjoying life as a WWE NXT Superstar as she tweeted the following this week. Sane is set to compete for the vacant NXT Women’s Title in a Fatal 4 Way with Ember Moon, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross at “Takeover: WarGames” next month during WWE Survivor Series weekend in Houston.