Stronghold Wrestling Presents:Ryse 2 January 28, 2017
Published On 01/27/2017 | Indy News
Pittsburgh wrestling veteran Brandon K will run his second wrestling card (you can read more about his career and this project here) this Saturday at the Stronghold Arena in Lemont Furnace, PA with a 7:30 PM bell time.
Already signed for the card are the following matches
For more information on the show or upcoming events visit https://www.facebook.com/BrandonKprowrestler or e mail strongholdwrestling@gmail.com