Student Arrested For Attempting RKO On Principal (Video)

The Miami Herald is reporting that Gianny Sosa has been arrested for attacking his principal at Southridge Senior High School. In a video clip below, it appears that the 18 year-old Sosa had attempted to hit Randy Orton’s RKO on the principal.

Sosa, who is being charged with battery on a school employee, is being defended by his family. “He did tell all of us he was just going to hug the principal. He wasn’t going to harm him in any way and if he really wanted to harm the principal in any way he would have to do the RKO move from a distance. Like you just can’t walk up to somebody and grab him by the neck and drop him,” sister Camila Sosa said.