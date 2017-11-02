Styles vs. Mahal To Be A Street Fight?, 205 Live Star Trains With GoPro, The Undisputed Era Promo

– Above is a new promo from The Undisputed Era to hype the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” two-ring main event on November 18th during Survivor Series weekend in Houston. As noted, the match will feature The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong vs. SAnitY’s Killian Dain with NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young & Alexander Wolfe.

Cole says their group lives by a saying – do not start a war if you cannot finish. Fish and O’Reilly then hype the match as Cole declares that they run NXT. When the dust settles and the war is over, The Undisputed Era will prove what they already know. WarGames is their platform to deliver their promise and shock the system.

– The Manchester Arena in Manchester, England is advertising Kane vs. Braun Strowman for Monday’s RAW, likely as the dark main event. The arena is then advertising AJ Styles vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a Street Fight for Tuesday’s SmackDown, plus six-man action with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode. These are also likely dark main events but it will be interesting to see if a Street Fight stipulation is added to the Styles vs. Jinder title match that airs on the taped SmackDown episode.

– WWE 205 Live Superstar Lince Dorado noted on Twitter that he recently bought a GoPro to record videos from his in-ring training with more of “your favorite wrestlers.” Below is Lince’s first video, apparently recorded at the Team Vision Dojo in Orlando that is used by so many former WWE NXT talents: