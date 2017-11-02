Summer Rae On Her WWE Career, This Week’s Flashback Friday Schedule, Xavier Woods

– Above is new “UpUpDownDown” video of Xavier Woods and AJ Styles discussing the upcoming Xbox One X release as they waited for their flight to Europe on Wednesday.

– As noted, this week’s “Flashback Friday” programming on the WWE Network will focus on 22 years of Big Show’s pro wrestling career. Below is the live stream line-up:

* 2pm EST – Stone Cold Podcast: WWE Hall of Famer and Icon Stone Cold Steve Austin has a no holds barred LIVE interview with The World’s Largest Athlete, The Big Show!

* 3pm EST – WCW Halloween Havoc 1995: The Giant battles Hulk Hogan for the WCW Title. Randy Savage faces Lex Luger. Sting and Ric Flair battle Brian Pillman and Arn Anderson.

* 6pm EST – SmackDown Flashback, 4/22/2011: Alberto Del Rio throws a Retirement Party for Edge. The Corre find themselves defending multiple championships. Rey Mysterio in action. (NEW)

* 7:30pm EST – WWE Swerved: Big Show becomes a bronze statue, a crazy fan invades the Performance Center, Becky Lynch and R-Truth set up a security checkpoint.

* 8pm EST – WWE Hell In a Cell 2012: CM Punk attempts to continue his historic run as WWE Champion when he faces Ryback inside Hell In A Cell.

* 11pm EST – Beyond The Ring, History of the World Heavyweight Title: The story of the one of the most distinctive and storied championships in the world of sports entertainment and the men who held it.

– As noted, WWE announced on Sunday that Summer Rae, Emma and Darren Young have been released from the company. Summer took to Instagram last night and wrote the following on her run with the company: