SummerSlam Still Not Sold Out, New York Times Says Jinder Mahal Is ‘Turning Up The Heat’ In WWE

– This weekend’s (Sun. August 20, 2017) SummerSlam pay-per-view (PPV) event form the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is not sold out yet, according to TiqIQ. As of this morning, both lower level and floor seating is available on TicketMaster for as low as $400. The secondary market lists up to 1,000 tickets available with the cheapest seats at $99. There are also low level seats available for $269 as well as ringside for $450. The starting price of $99 marks the cheapest secondary market price to get in the door for the past three SummerSlams at Barclays.

– The New York Times recently published an article on current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal’s rise through the company while utilizing his current character. The article focuses on his gimmick and what it means in politics and pop culture aside from wrestling. Here’s a quick excerpt:

“Mr. Dhesi [Jinder Mahal], the first WWE champion of Indian descent, is a heel (wrestling speak for a villain), so it is his job to turn crowds into booing, angry mobs. As part of his persona, he exhorts the crowd with statements of cultural confrontation: that Americans are too clueless to realize that greatness comes from immigrants (and therefore, himself). The heated rhetoric often sounds like it would be at home on a cable news panel rather than a wrestling ring.”