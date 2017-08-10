Superstar Graham Disses Vince McMahon Over John Cena – Shinsuke Nakamura Story

As noted earlier via Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Vince McMahon was said to be furious with Shinsuke Nakamura after the Japanese Superstar dropped John Cena on his head with the reverse exploder suplex in the main event of last week’s WWE SmackDown in Cleveland. That match saw Nakamura defeat Cena to go on to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam.

SI noted that while Cena was not injured, as he’s scheduled to face Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, Nakamura did not escape the wrath of McMahon. Barrasso added that Vince has not lost his faith in Nakamura but if he makes another mistake on a big stage, Vince will have an entirely different opinion of him. As noted, PWInsider recently reported that Nakamura dropping Cena on his head was described as a “fluke thing” backstage. Nakamura reportedly apologized to Cena immediately after the match but Cena told him it was fine.

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham took to Facebook late last night and ripped Vince over the story, calling him a cry baby and telling him to grow up. Graham also commented on Vince keeping Cena as the face of the company for years, saying he’s on his way to “la la land.” You can see Graham’s full post below: