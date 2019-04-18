Superstar Shake-up May Not Be Over, Roddy Piper Statue On Display At WWE HQ

— WWE may not be done making moves after Raw and SmackDown LIVE underwent a shocking transformation during the two-night 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up.

John Pollock of POST Wrestling was told that more WWE Superstars would join Raw this week (and presumably SmackDown LIVE as well).

“I’m told there are more names being added to Raw and that will probably be revealed later this week on the website and social media,” Pollock wrote.

— Two weeks ago at WrestleMania Axxess, a life-sized statue of the always outspoken, always intense, and always entertaining “Rowdy” Roddy Piper was revealed in front of hundreds of members of the WWE Universe.

The newest statue entered into the Hall of Legends, the one-and-only, Rowdy Roddy Piper! #WrestleMania #Axxess pic.twitter.com/klbVMafcnc — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2019

On what would have been Piper’s 65th birthday, Stephanie McMahon revealed Wednesday on Twitter that the statue is now on display at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.