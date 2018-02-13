Superstars Added To WWE Title Match At Fastlane

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Bakersfield, CA at the Rabobank Arena on the USA Network, Dolph Ziggler beat Sami Zayn while Baron Corbin beat Kevin Owens in single matches. As a result of these wins, Ziggler and Corbin have added to the WWE Title Match at Fastlane alongside WWE Champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn.

WWE Fastlane is set to take place on Sunday, March 11th, 2018 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown brand event and the final PPV event before Wrestlemania 34.