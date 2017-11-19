Survivor Series Opening Video & Attendance, Post-Match Video Of Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

– Above is the opening video used for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

– Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,478 fans in attendance at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX for tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

– As seen on tonight’s WWE Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated Breezango. Below is post-match video of Sami saying they did prove a point tonight but it was the same point they prove each week – that they’re the two best on SmackDown but here they are relegated to the pre-show when they should be leading Team SmackDown. Sami says there are no others even close to them and tonight the point was how it was a mistake to leave he and Owens behind. Sami says they just saw Stephanie McMahon and he gives her props for being delightful. The RAW Commissioner then appears. Sami says he thought he got the shaft on RAW but Stephanie was right about what she said about Shane McMahon. Sami apologizes and Stephanie shakes their hands. Stephanie says she’s also sorry, sorry that her brother doesn’t recognize them as the true talents that they are. Stephanie pats Owens on the back several times and walks off.