– During the post-NXT media conference, Rhea Ripley announced her team for Survivor Series: Herself, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, and Toni Storm.

– Triple H didn’t make it clear if Kevin Owens was back with NXT full-time during the conference. However, Triple H added that Owens and Finn Balor want to be part of NXT to compete against the best.