Synopsis For New Hardy Boyz DVD

WWE will be releasing a new Hardy Boyz DVD this year and it will be titled, “Twist of Fate: The Best of the Hardy Boyz.” It’s expected to have a match compilation format with new interviews.

Courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network, here is the synopsis as well as a few matches that will be featured:

“Team Xtreme was the hottest team of the early 2000s, before they parted ways and each achieved individual superstardom. Now, almost a decade since they left WWE, The Hardy Boyz are back and better than ever.



Relive the very best of The Hardy Boyz, from early days with Lita to their singles championship reigns, all the way up to their shocking return and championship victory at WrestleMania. This is the best of Matt and Jeff, The Hardy Boyz.”

The New Rockers vs. The Hardy Brothers

Superstars • June 1, 1996



8-Man Tag Team Match

The Hardy Boyz, The Undertaker, & Kane vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Edge & Christian

RAW • March 23, 2001



Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles

The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

WrestleMania 33 • April 2, 2017