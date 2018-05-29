Synopsis For Next Two Episodes of Total Bellas, WWE Hypes Tonight’s SmackDown Live (Video)

– Here is the synopsis’ for the next two episodes of Total Bellas on the E! Network:

June 3rd: “Nikki leans on Brie, Bryan and the rest of the Bella Family for their unconditional love and support after shocking everyone and calling off the wedding from her fiancé, John Cena. Meanwhile Nikki and Brie must also continue to train and prepare for the Bella Twins big return to the WWE 25th Anniversary of Monday Night Raw.”

June 10th: “The Bella Twins make their much-anticipated WWE return in the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match, but when their training lacks that Bella Twin magic with Brie’s new mom body and Nikki’s fear of getting injured again, the sisters wonder if they have what it takes.”

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released this 5 things you need to know before tonight’s SmackDown Live video, which you can see here: