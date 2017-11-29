Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Total Divas

The fourth episode of the seventh season of Total Divas will air tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST on the E! Network. Natalya, Naomi, Lana, Maryse, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Nia Jax will be featured on the show. Here is the synopsis of the episode:

“Lana, Nattie, and Nia start to fight when their critiques of each other’s wrestling skills get too personal; Maryse wants to relocate immediately after a third home robbery, but Mike refuses to move; Brie donates her breast milk to babies in need”