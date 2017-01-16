wwe-raw6

Tag Team Added To The WWE Royal Rumble, Title Match On Tonight’s RAW

Published On 01/16/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus announced on Twitter that they will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month.

WWE then announced that the two will defend their titles against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on tonight’s RAW from Little Rock.

