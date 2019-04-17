Tag Team and Four More WWE Superstars Join SmackDown (Not Announced On TV)

The two-night 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up is over and the landscapes of Raw and SmackDown LIVE underwent a shocking transformation. However, not everyone who joined SmackDown LIVE tonight in the Superstar Shake-up got announced on television.

After SmackDown LIVE went off the air, WWE.com revealed six more Superstars as joining Team Blue.

Apollo Crews

Chad Gable

Liv Morgan

Mickie James

Otis

Tucker

WWE announced Heavy Machinery’s Otis and Tucker as joining SmackDown LIVE just before midnight.

