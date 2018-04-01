Tag Team Match Added For ROH Master Of The Craft

ROH issued the following:

Coast 2 Coast dominated Future of Honor competition for much of 2016 and 2017 before trying their hand at tag team action on the main Ring of Honor roster. The duo tested themselves against the very best teams, like the Young Bucks, Best Friends, and the Addiction but could seemingly not pick up a victory. The team gave themselves an ultimatum – win their next match or break up. Against all odds, the team defeated former ROH World and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions War Machine in Philadelphia and have been on fire ever since!



The duo has been on fire since, teaming with Kenny King to defeat Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas, and picking up a victory over a team that defeated them ahead of their first victory against War Machine, The Dawgs! Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara defeated LSG and Shaheem Ali in Buffalo on the Global Wars Tour but Coast 2 Coast defeated them in a rematch in Atlanta that recently aired on ROH TV.



The two up-and-coming teams meet for the third time at Masters of the Craft, airing LIVE for HonorClub!



COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM ALI & LSG) vs. THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)



After picking up their first win on television, Coast 2 Coast has become one of the most dangerous teams in ROH! Ali and LSG have become a threat to win any night against the biggest, most-experienced teams in ROH and are undefeated in two-on-two bouts since defeating War Machine! They head to Columbus for a big, tag team clash against a team that has defeated them before, The Dawgs!



The Dawgs won a number of matches to close out 2017, including wins against One Mean Team at Global Wars – Chicago, wins on Future of Honor, and the distinction of being the last team to defeat the team now known as IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Roppongi 3K but saw their 2018 start off with a thud when they ran into Coast 2 Coast in Atlanta! Now, two of the fastest rising teams in ROH meet in a rubber match to settle the score in Columbus!



There is nothing like the fast-paced, in-your-face action of Ring of Honor LIVE! ROH returns to ExpressLive! for an event to be broadcast LIVE for HonorClub. Masters of the Craft will be streamed LIVE for HonorClub!



ROH MASTERS OF THE CRAFT



STREAMING LIVE FOR HONORCLUB

SUNDAY, APRIL 15TH

BELL TIME @ 07:00 PM EDT

EXPRESS LIVE!

405 NEIL AVENUE

COLUMBUS, OH 43215



ALREADY SIGNED:

MAIN EVENT

DEFY OR DENY

CURRENT ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE vs. “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ vs. BEER CITY BRUISER



FIRST BLOOD

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. MATT TAVEN



JAY LETHAL vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM



SIGNED TO APPEAR:



CURRENT ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK)

CURRENT ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

CURRENT ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

THE YOUNG BUCKS (MATT & NICK JACKSON)

ADAM PAGE

FLIP GORDON

CHEESEBURGER

SHANE TAYLOR

BULLY RAY



STARS OF WOMEN OF HONOR