Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW, News On The Hardy Boyz

EXCLUSIVE: @MikeRomeWWE is outside Sacramento's @Golden1Center and has gotten word about a huge tag team match taking place TONIGHT on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/UANssk6Sed — WWE (@WWE) May 1, 2017

In the video above, Mike Rome appears outside of the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento announce Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and new RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss for tonight’s RAW.

No other matches have been announced for RAW but they are teasing that RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys will respond to Cesaro and Sheamus attacking them at Payback. As noted, there has also been talk of doing a possible Triple Threat #1 contenders match for the WWE Universal Title tonight.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage with all the fallout from Payback. Stay tuned for more RAW updates as we get closer to the show.