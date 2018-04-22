Tag Team Match Match Added To ROH Bound By Honor Event

ROH issued the following:

The longest-reigning ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions in history re-unite in West Palm Beach when the Young Bucks team with Adam Page to take on a team that seemingly has had their number, The Kingdom, in West Palm Beach at Bound by Honor – West Palm Beach, streaming LIVE for all HonorClub Members!



ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)



In their very first night as a trio in Ring of Honor, Matt Taven quarterbacked the team of TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia, then two relatively unknown New England area prospects, to a win over then-ROH World Champion Adam Cole and then-ROH World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in the first round of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Tournament. Taven, O’Ryan, and Marseglia quickly cemented their success, becoming the first ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships at Final Battle 2016! The trio was seemingly only derailed by TK O’Ryan’s unfortunate broken leg during their title defense at 15th Anniversary.



Since O’Ryan’s return, the Kingdom have cried conspiracy, calling out ROH officials for favoring certain stars, specifically mentioning Bullet Club by name. These calls have specifically caught the attention of Page and the Young Bucks who reunite as a trio following Supercard of Honor where Page was signed first to meet Kota Ibushi before ROH Enforcer Bully Ray announced the Young Bucks would be teaming with Flip Gordon!



Page and the Bucks proved to be the most-dominant trio in the short history of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, winning them in Edinburgh, Scotland in August 2017 and holding them through 16th Anniversary in Las Vegas, compiling the records for most time held and most defenses! But for the first time, they meet the team that set the bar for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship division who has a bit of a chip on their shoulder! With the state of Bullet Club surrounded by question marks, The Kingdom has the perfect opportunity to defeat a group they call “Melvins” and earn the shot they have been demanding at the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships!



On Friday, April 27, Ring of Honor makes its debut in West Palm Beach when Bound by Honor – West Palm Beach descends upon the West Palm Beach Convention Center! Fans around the world will be able to experience this event LIVE as it is streamed for HonorClub Members!



ROH BOUND BY HONOR – WEST PALM BEACH



FRIDAY, APRIL 27TH BELL TIME @ 07:30 PM EDT

WEST PALM BEACH CONVENTION CENTER

650 OKEECHOBEE BLVD

33401 WEST PALM BEACH, FL

UNITED STATES



ALREADY SIGNED



ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK BRISCOE) (IF CHAMPIONS) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)



PROVING GROUND MATCH – NON-TITLE

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE (IF CHAMPION) vs. FLIP GORDON



“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY vs. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, TK O’RYAN, & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

JAY LETHAL vs. ONE-THIRD OF THE CURRENT ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SCORPIO SKY



SIGNED TO COMPETE

CURRENT ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION KENNY KING

CURRENT CO-HOLDERS OF THE ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE ADDICTION (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS & FRANKIE KAZARIANS)

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

BULLY RAY

SILAS YOUNG & THE BEER CITY BRUISER

CHEESEBURGER

SHANE TAYLOR

JOSH WOODS

THE DAWGS (RHETT TITUS & WILL FERRARA)

COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM ALI & LSG)

PLUS THE WOMEN OF HONOR WILL BE IN ACTION!