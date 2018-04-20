Tag Team Match Set For SmackDown Live

WWE issued the following:

One week after Asuka arrived on SmackDown LIVE as part of the Superstar Shake-up, The Empress of Tomorrow will make her official in-ring debut as a member of the blue brand when she teams up with Becky Lynch to battle The IIconics.



Asuka’s stunning SmackDown arrival came this past Tuesday when she saved Becky and Charlotte Flair from a three-on-two beatdown at the hands of SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella and Billie Kay & Peyton Royce of The IIconics.



The duo of Kay & Royce has certainly been causing a stir since they debuted on SmackDown LIVE, particularly when they attacked Charlotte, which led to Carmella successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. But will The IIconics be ready for Asuka?



Find out this Tuesday at 8/7C on SmackDown LIVE.