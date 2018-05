WWE has announced that Luke Harper & Erick Rowan would defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows at the Money in the Bank PPV.

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, June 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.