Tajiri Officially Gone From WWE

Tajiri is officially gone from WWE.

The 46-year-old announced Sunday via Twitter that his contract with WWE has expired.

Tajiri re-signed with WWE last year after returning to be a part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

In December, WWE ran vignettes hyping his debut on 205 Live, which took place on Jan. 3 with a win over Sean Maluta. Following the match, The Brian Kendrick tried to welcome him back to the WWE, only for Tajiri to spit green mist onto his face.

Two days later, Tajiri suffered a knee injury during a tag match at an NXT taping. He returned at a 205 Live taping in February (following a match between Lince Dorado and Kendrick), but was not used again.

Tajiri said in April that WWE considers it too risky to use him as a wrestler going forward since he’s 46-years-old.

He announced in April he would be departing the company to return to Japan.