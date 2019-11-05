Talent Pay For Saudi Abaia Shows Decreasing?, Elias’ WWE Return Status

– Fightful.com noted the following regarding WWE talent pay for the Saudi Arabia shows:

“While the Saudi Arabia payouts to WWE talent started off very high, they’ve decreased for some since the initial show.”

Corey Graves had recently commented to SI.com on why WWE stars have been making the trips:

“It’s a long, grueling trip over there, but most of the talent like it because it’s a pretty good pay day.”

– After suffering a reported broken ankle, Elias is expected back on WWE television imminently. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding his return:

“I remember being told that Elias would be back by the end of October, we have already passed that, so I would say any day now probably.”