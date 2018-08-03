Tama Tonga Takes Another Shot At Roman Reigns

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns have been taking shots at each other on Twitter over the past few weeks once Tonga called Reigns a “rat.”

The latest shot fired was at a recent NJPW G1 Climax 28 event where Tonga mocked Reigns’ pose and said,“What’s a yard compared to the world?”

