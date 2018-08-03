Tama Tonga Takes Another Shot At Roman Reigns

Tama Tonga and Roman Reigns have been taking shots at each other on Twitter over the past few weeks once Tonga called Reigns a “rat.”
The latest shot fired was at a recent NJPW G1 Climax 28 event where Tonga mocked Reigns’ pose and said,“What’s a yard compared to the world?”
Shots fired! ''What's a yard compared to the world? Huh? My world. Unlimited access to the Bad Boy. You know where to find me.'' – @badboy_tamatonga